While we have been staying the course and awaiting our turn to open in Phase 4, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wanted to share what it has been up to since COVID-19 first started and what we are planning to do as things move forward.
What We’ve Been Up To — Art by The Numbers
Since March 17 Tioga Arts Council has served 540 individuals and families through the following strategies:
• 40 Residents at Elderwood Vestal received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
• 215 Residents at Elderwood Waverly received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
•80 Residents at Riverview Manor received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
• 103 Miscellaneous Art Supplies delivered to Tioga Opportunities Meal Site
• 50 Family Art Packs delivered to Tioga County Rural Ministry
• 35 Family Arts-Enrichment Activities created and shared online
• 12 Creative in Quarantine highlighted the work of local artists, writers, and musicians
• 5 National Poetry Month participants in April 2020
What’s Ahead
Though we are in the process of assessing our programming and determining the most responsible way to deliver services, we plan to offer activities that include:
Alone Together – An Upstate Zine Swap & Exhibition
Art a la Carte – An arts-enrichment activity delivery service to Summer Meal Sites
Art Exhibitions – Either in the gallery, observing social distancing protocols, or online
Everyday Life, Every Day Art – A Virtual, Juried Regional Art Show
We are also in the process of:
Re-evaluating our membership program; preparing a Needs Assessment Survey for artists and creative workers; and exploring alternate programming and alternate ways to deliver existing programming to keep us connected even while we distance.
It is our hope that, during these turbulent times, Tioga Arts Council can continue to bring joy our community and nourish our collective spirit through the arts.
