Sayre:
Teens are invited to join us for another great after-hours program on Wednesday, December 18 from 5-7 p.m. We will be cooking together, grilling up some grilled cheese sandwiches with a variety of cheeses and toppings, along with playing some of their favorite board games or gaming on the Nintendo Switch. Spread the word and send your teens to hang-out and have some fun!
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 26. Sayre Public Library will be closed Tuesday December 31st and Wednesday January 1st for the New Year’s holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 2.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Wednesday, December 18, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week the theme is Christmas Carols! Come sing along to books that feature some favorite songs for this time of year!
Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m., we will be having Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. If you have any hardware or software questions, or would just like some help learning about the features of your device, come to the library and learn more about 21st century technology.
Thursday December 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. we will be participating in Sayre Business Association’s Sayre Christmas Stroll. Stop in at the library and pick out a free book from our book sale selections as part of the festivities!
Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books to our collection. New titles in large print include “Crimson Frost” by Marcia Lynn McClure, “Invitation Only Murder” by Leslie Meier, “A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry and “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman.
As you take out decorations in preparation for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
