Elle Nittinger was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Dominican College of Blauvelt in Orangeburg, N.Y.
Nittinger, a Nursing major, was also selected for induction into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society for her academic excellence and leadership. Only students who place in the top 10 percent of their class from all academic disciplines are invited for membership to this prestigious academic honor society. Elle is also a member of the 2020-2021 Central Athletic Collegiate Conference (CACC) champion Lady Chargers Women’s basketball team. Nittinger, additionally, was inducted to the Dominican College New York Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, an academic fraternity that specifically honors four-year collegiate athletes for their athletic and academic success.
Nittinger is a 2018 graduate of Waverly High School and is the daughter of John and Jill Nittinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.