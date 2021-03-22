Elle Nittinger was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Dominican College of Blauvelt in Orangeburg, N.Y.

Nittinger, a Nursing major, was also selected for induction into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society for her academic excellence and leadership. Only students who place in the top 10 percent of their class from all academic disciplines are invited for membership to this prestigious academic honor society. Elle is also a member of the 2020-2021 Central Athletic Collegiate Conference (CACC) champion Lady Chargers Women’s basketball team. Nittinger, additionally, was inducted to the Dominican College New York Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, an academic fraternity that specifically honors four-year collegiate athletes for their athletic and academic success.

Nittinger is a 2018 graduate of Waverly High School and is the daughter of John and Jill Nittinger.

