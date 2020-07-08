The Waverly Recreation Booster Club has announced that its 5th Annual Golf Tournament/Fund Raiser has been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. at Tomasso’s Golf Course on Rte. 17c between Chemung and Waverly. The tournament will use a flighted captain and crew format and feature a shotgun start.
The $65 per man entry fee included 18 holes of golf, beverages and food on the course, prizes, a banquet dinner immediately after the tournament and a special reception following the dinner. All proceeds will be used to support the Waverly Glen project and Recreation Booster Club.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several delays to the tournament as well as some minor changes to the format. For example, due to recent financial hardships, the booster club will not be soliciting sponsorships from local businesses. Donations, however, from businesses and individuals will be welcome. All businesses that have previously supported the tournament will receive the same recognition as they have in the past with the committee’s thanks.
Any questions regarding the tournament should be directed to Andy Aronstam at 215-593-9974 or Dan Leary at 607-207-7053.
