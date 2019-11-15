Elmira – The 4th Annual Dollhouse and Miniatures Exhibit begins Saturday, Nov. 16 at the National Soaring Museum and continues through the winter months during regular museum hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through April 30. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday during January and February, but open all other days 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Area miniaturists have brought their many dollhouses and room boxes together at the museum to present a truly must-see exhibit. This is a fun exhibit for the whole family, especially during the holidays.
Admission to the Dollhouse and Miniature Exhibit is included in the regular museum admission of $7.50 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4.50 for children 7-18. Children 6 years and under are free and there is also a family rate of $20 which includes two adults and two or more children or grandchildren.
The National Soaring Museum, located on Harris Hill at 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira, is home to one of the largest collections of gliders and sailplanes in the world, the United States Soaring Hall of Fame, and an impressive collection of soaring artifacts and memorabilia.
For more information, call the museum at (607) 734-3128 or visit the museum website at www.soaringmuseum.org.
