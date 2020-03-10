Sayre:
Sayre Public Library will be hosting a two-part class on creating Tiny Abstract Landscapes with embroidery. This class is perfect for beginners, but has a limit of six participants, so pre-registration is required. The class will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21. Stop in the library, call (570) 888-2256, or email rgigee@sayrepl.org to register.
The Library System of Bradford County announces its Sixth Annual Spelling Bee. Preliminary rounds will be held at individual libraries – Sayre Public Library will be hosting our spelling bee on Saturday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. Potential contestants can pick up registration forms and word lists at the Sayre Library circulation desk. The age categories for this event are 10-14 years old, 15-18 years old and 19 and up. Winners of each category will go on to compete at the system-wide spelling bee to be held on Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, March 11 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Rainbows! Come explore all the colors as we read and make crafts featuring this spring sight!
• Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
• Monday, March 16 from 5-6:30 p.m., we will be hosting another session of Teen Reading Lounge, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. Books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions will be held after-hours, meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. Food will be provided free of charge to all participants at each session. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program.
Save the date for the 23rd annual Night at the Library fundraiser, to be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendars for this fun night to support your local library. The event will feature finger foods, wine, beer, and hard cider tasting, and a commemorative glass.
This week we have two featured raffles. The first is a Bouquet a Month gift certificate from Valley Flower Shoppe at 201 Broad St. in Waverly. This prize is valued at $120. Our second featured raffle item is the ever-popular Lottery Board – come take a chance on $100 worth of lottery tickets and see what you can win! Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 apiece or six for $5 at the library circulation desk. Raffle winners will be drawn at the Night of the Library event – entrants need not be present to win.
(Please note that Sayre Public Library will not be taking holiday decoration donations for the summer Holiday Decoration Sale until after the Night at the Library event, due to storage space limitations)
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles added this week include: “One Minute Out” by Mark Greaney, “Long Range,” by C.J. Box, “You Are Not Alone,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, and “The Other Mrs.,” by Mary Kubica.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
