RETIREES FROM WAVERLY SCHOOLS will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant.

TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, July 15 at noon at the Wysox Boat Launch in the pavilion by the river. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be furnished. Members are reminded to bring a tablecloth, a dish to share, own table service and beverage.

