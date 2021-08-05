A card party to celebrate the 45th wedding anniversary of Tom and Esther (Barrett) Urban is being planned by their daughter, Shelley Urban.
A celebration will be held Aug. 21, 2021 in Iowa.
Esther is daughter of the late Tony and Rita Barrett of Pine Top Farm and little sister to Tom and Tim Barrett. She was known in the early ‘70s as “Esther the tester,” as she was a milk tester for the area.
Tom is the son of the late Jules and Irene Urban.
Tom is the owner of Estoban Corporation, formerly Urban’s Chimney Sweep. Esther is in the HR Department for Estoban Corporation, formerly Urban’s Chimney Sweep.
Those who remember Shelley’s parents and would like to send congratulations are invited to send a card to them at 1105 W. Carpenter, Fairfield, IA 52556 or record a video message and send via Facebook messenger to Estoban Corporation.
