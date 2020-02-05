ATHENS TOWNSHIP – The Valley Business Women’s Network will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Grace Chinese Buffet, Elmira Street, Athens Township.
Speaker will be Bethany Altieri of the Community Training Center at Guthrie, who will discuss the various courses the CTC offers to the community and first responders, including Stop the Bleed, Friends and Family CPR, and First Aid.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information about the VBWN, call Sue at (570) 529-1449 or Jenn at (570) 731-0553.
