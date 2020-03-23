Harvey

Born to Lauren and Christian Harvey of Ulster, a daughter, Lucille, on March 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Manning/Miller

Born to Jennifer Manning and Robert Miller of Wysox, a daughter, Brooklyn Rose, on March 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kirk/Hunsinger

Born to Kileigh Kirk and Josh Hunsinger of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Braddock John, on March 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Robbins

Born to Mikayla and Preston Robbins of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Taysom James, on March 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Colon/Padilla

Born to Brittney Colon and Aaron Padilla of Athens, a son, Emeric Jamaul, on March 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Steele/Elliott

Born to Logan Steele and Ryan Elliott of Ulster, a son, Chase Edward, on March 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Butters

Born to Abigail and Darrin Butters of Athens, a daughter, Kinleigh Harper, on March 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Schlosser

Born to Melissa and Edward Schlosser of Milan, a daughter, Paisley Jade, on March 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

