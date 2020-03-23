Harvey
Born to Lauren and Christian Harvey of Ulster, a daughter, Lucille, on March 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Manning/Miller
Born to Jennifer Manning and Robert Miller of Wysox, a daughter, Brooklyn Rose, on March 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kirk/Hunsinger
Born to Kileigh Kirk and Josh Hunsinger of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Braddock John, on March 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Robbins
Born to Mikayla and Preston Robbins of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Taysom James, on March 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Colon/Padilla
Born to Brittney Colon and Aaron Padilla of Athens, a son, Emeric Jamaul, on March 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Steele/Elliott
Born to Logan Steele and Ryan Elliott of Ulster, a son, Chase Edward, on March 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Butters
Born to Abigail and Darrin Butters of Athens, a daughter, Kinleigh Harper, on March 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Schlosser
Born to Melissa and Edward Schlosser of Milan, a daughter, Paisley Jade, on March 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.