OWEGO – During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP), Jan. 1 through March 31, Medicare Advantage plan enrollees may enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan or disenroll from their Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare. Individuals may make only one election during the MA OEP and may also consider adding or dropping Part D (prescription drug) coverage.
For more information or a Medicare plan review, please contact Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Health Insurance Information, Counseling, and Assistance Program (HIICAP) at (607) 687-4120, ext. 344.
