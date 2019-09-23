OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that the 2019 Older Adult Health Fair will be held during Seniors Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort (2384 West River Road, Nichols). This year, the event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note the change in time.
Many agencies and businesses will be on hand to provide you with information and resources to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and independent living.
Admission is free and great door prizes will be available. All visitors to the Health Fair will receive a coupon for $1 off the buffet meal at Tioga Downs (redeemable only on Sept. 24). Please contact (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.