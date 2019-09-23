OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that the 2019 Older Adult Health Fair will be held during Seniors Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort (2384 West River Road, Nichols). This year, the event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note the change in time.

Many agencies and businesses will be on hand to provide you with information and resources to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and independent living.

Admission is free and great door prizes will be available. All visitors to the Health Fair will receive a coupon for $1 off the buffet meal at Tioga Downs (redeemable only on Sept. 24). Please contact (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, with any questions.

