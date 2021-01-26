CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Annointing of the Sick,” presented by Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

