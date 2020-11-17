WYSOX – Thursday, Nov. 5 was a beautiful, warm sunny day when Rhea Johnston served as hostess and greeter, meeting and greeting one guest and 21 members of the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club, in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
At noon, President Bob Whipple opened the meeting with the flag salute and guest Ron Schnoover led the group in singing one verse of “Amazing Grace,” followed by Bob, who offered the blessing before enjoying the buffet luncheon.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the kitchen committee of Zanetta Tewksbury, Kathy LeStrange and Anita Whipple. He also thanked Rhea Johnston as the day’s hostess and greeter.
President Whipple then turned the meeting over to Ron Schnoover, who delighted the members playing his guitar and singing a total of 10 songs. Ron started with a song he had written called “Lord Help Me This Day” and continued with “There’s A Star-Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere.” He also sang songs written by Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Grandpa Jones, ending his program with “God Must Be A Cowboy.”
As the meeting continued, President Whipple thanked Ron for entertaining us and then asked for the minutes, which were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given by Zanetta Tewksbury, which will be filed for audit.
During new business, a motion was presented to enjoy our December/Christmas meeting luncheon at a local restaurant, which was approved by a majority vote.
Arrangements have been made to meet at noon on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Villa Sena Restaurant for a prearranged luncheon. For more information or to make reservations, please contact Bob/Anita Whipple. Reservations must be in by Nov. 27. COVID precautions are being taken into consideration. Bob and Linda Lee will be providing musical entertainment.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members celebrating November birthdays; they are Sharon DePoto (Nov. 14), Marie House (Nov. 19), Juanita Patterson (Nov. 4) and Martha Vincent (Nov. 26).
The lucky winners of the 50/50 drawing were Kathy LeStrange and Marian Thurston.
President Whipple read a story about burnt toast, which morally indicated that there are certain times to keep one’s mouth shut. Bob also read a humorous story about an alligator farm and a heavy wager, which ended the meeting on a happy note and laughter.
This organization normally meets twice a month, on the first and third Thursday of each month, however, due to COVID-19, meetings have only been once a month to give our members an out.
