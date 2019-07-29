The Waverly High School Class of 1964 will be holding their 55th class reunion on Aug. 9-10 at the VFW in Sayre, Pa. We are looking for the following classmates:

Lynn Compton; Joe Daly; Doug Tighe; Richard Harding; Lee Howard; Catherine Jones; Jim Bennett; Skip Lewis; and Joe Liguori.

Anyone with any information, please contact Ann Griffith at (607) 565-9860 or Diana (Tubbs) Van Curren at (570) 888-1692.

