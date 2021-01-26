EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A total of 1,543 students, including Ashley Austin from Athens, have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the fall 2020 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

