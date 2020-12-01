PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB has canceled its Dec. 3 luncheon at the Villa Sena Restaurant in Towanda, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.