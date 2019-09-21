VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Last of three sign ups for the chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. New members welcome. Rehearsals each Monday night. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977.

GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

