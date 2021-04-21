WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER will be held Thursday, April 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.

