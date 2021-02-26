LATHAM, N.Y. – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Dameon Babcock from Athens, Pa., and assigned to the 827th Engineer Company received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Jan. 13, 2021.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

