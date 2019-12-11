Datebooks
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at noon at the Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies will provide ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drink and pies. Linda and Bob Lee will be the entertainment. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for your reservation. There will be a collection of canned goods for the food pantry and a collection for the heat program. We welcome new members to our group.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Athens Health & Rehab will serve spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
