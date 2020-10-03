HARVEST DINNER

The Epiphany Parish will be offering a traditional turkey dinner with apple pie on October 28. This is for TAKE OUT ONLY. The dinners may be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of the dinners is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. PRE-ORDERED TICKETS ONLY. Contact Tom Hale: 570-882-9143 or Jim Briggs: 570-882-9283 by phone to order; or contact by email Bill Hillyard: kamh@empireaccess.net or Pat Briggs: pbriggs2002@yahoo.com LAST DAY TO ORDER: October 7, 2020.

