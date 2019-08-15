Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes sloppy joes, macaroni salad, baked beans and desserts.
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY CLUB will meet Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stoll Building in Wysox.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold the program, “Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II,” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT RETIREES are planning a breakfast for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. at the VFW on Lockhart Street, Sayre. It will be a time of fellowship and to enjoy “not” going back to school. For information and/or reservations, call Lori Hurd at (570) 888-4107 by Monday, Aug. 19. Cost will be $9, including tax and gratuity. All reservations are to be honored.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
