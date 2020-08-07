Editor’s Note: Gloria will return next week. As a treat, I thought we’d go back and re-read and re-run her first-ever column.
Hi. I’m Gloria Yoder, age 24. I’m an ordinary Amish housewife and mother and, yes, I love it. My husband Daniel and I have been blessed with over four years of marriage. We were thrilled when God added a baby girl to our hearts and lives 2 1/2 years ago. We named her Julia Rose. She is our little sunshine.
We live in a quiet country area and enjoy spending time outdoors, especially going on picnics and camping trips.
My favorite part of camping is sitting around the fire after dark singing or swapping stories. A campfire is never complete without having some good s’mores. I love roasting marshmallows to a golden brown, then placing it on a graham cracker square, spread with an ample amount of peanut butter, and topping it with a square of milk chocolate.
The early morning walks I’ve been taking are another favorite activity. I never cease to marvel over the melodious songs of the birds and the invigorating morning air. It also gives me the chance to spend some quiet moments with God in prayer.
Daniel and my brother Javin are both wood-workers. Their shop is located at my parents’ home, which is less than a quarter mile from our house.
Julia loves spending time with her daddy and is constantly begging to trail after him wherever he goes. Sometimes she goes with him to the shop and, of course, ends up going to Grandma’s house.
Summer is here in full swing. Along with it comes gardening, canning and freezing. Even though it is the busiest and hottest season of the year, I have found it to have many blessings. There’s nothing quite like eating that first corn on the cob, spotting a red tomato for the first time or picking that tiny cucumber that hasn’t quite matured yet. Gathering fresh veggies from the garden is a highlight. To me, the vegetables taste better than candy.
This year I want to try something I haven’t done before. We are planning to have a fall garden. It’ll give us the opportunity to have fresh garden goodies for a more extended period of time. Another advantage is I won’t have to do as much canning during the warmest part of harvest season.
For my first recipe, I thought I would share something that is a favorite around here: peanut butter crumb pie.
