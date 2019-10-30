Datebooks
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding its Thanksgiving Banquet on Monday, Nov. 4 at noon at Tomasso’s.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. weekly, at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
