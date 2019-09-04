SAYRE – Sayre American Legion Post No. 283 hosted the Athens Senior Citizens Club Aug. 14 picnic meeting under their pavilion, with beautiful weather making the picnic a big success. Frank Malone cooked the hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill. Members brought an assortment of food to make the meal delicious. We had 16 members present and three guests, Rep. Tina Pickett, Samantha Markle and Patrick Umber. Larry Turner gave the invocation before our meal.
Dick Biery opened the meeting at 12:50 p.m. We had three August birthdays: Della Scudder (Aug. 7); Jerry Kenner (Aug. 10); and Barbara Kirch (Aug. 21). Our only anniversary in August was Jim and Helen McCloe. We sang to Jerry for his birthday. Many prayers for our missing seniors this day. Judy Biery and Ginny Malone won the raffle.
Our guest speaker was Rep. Tina Pickett. She talked about Lyme disease and gave us pamphlets, “What You Need to Know,” on this important matter. East Stroudsburg will test ticks for free; save the tick and wrap it up and mail it to the university. For more information, call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at 1 (800) 232-4636.
Beware of telephone scams. If you are not familiar with a phone number on your Caller ID, do not answer the call. If you get many of these harassing calls, let your local police know. Legislation is trying to prevent the real spoofing calls. Call the toll-free Senior Helpline at 1 (866) 623-2137.
Information about the Real ID driver’s license or passport will be needed to fly or go into federal building by October 2020.
The East Side bridge is slated to begin new construction in 2022. At present, the bridge operates with red blinking light at both ends. Drivers should stop and take turns crossing the bridge.
A discussion was held about the Route 199 construction which is coming soon and will take parking from businesses along their route. Safety in schools was discussed; adults must be prepared to improve the safety of children.
Rep. Pickett discussed the Marcel Land Tax and problems of speeding in town. Tip of the Day: Set your cruise control in 30-mile zones and save getting a speeding ticket. Thanks to Sandy for sharing this with us all.
We voted Tina Pickett an honorary members of our Athens Senior Citizens group and welcome her to attend our meetings when she is available. We thank her for giving an informative talk after our picnic.
She said, “Be sure to vote, your voice counts and is very important.” We are lucky to have her serving the 110th Legislative District as our representative. For the latest legislative updates, visit her online at Facebook/Rep Pickett or sign up for weekly emails at RepPickett.com.
Dick closed the meeting at 2 p.m. Our next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre (near Robert Packer Hospital). We will have a catered meatloaf dinner from Ted Clark’s Busy Market. Call Dick for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
