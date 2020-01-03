WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library Bookmobile will be making stops throughout the area during the month of January. Scheduled stops include:
Jan. 6: Bentley Creek Baptist Church, 9 a.m.; and East Smithfield Village Green, 11 a.m.
Jan. 8: Canton Head Start 1, 10:30 a.m.; Canton Senior Center, 1 p.m.; and Cedar Ridge Apartments in Canton at 2 p.m.
Jan. 9: Beacon Light Center in Ulster, 9:30 a.m.; and Sayre-Athens-Milan Head Start, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 10: Active Living Center, Athens, at 9 a.m.; Health and Rehab Center, Athens, at 11:15 a.m.; and Chemung View Apartments, Athens, at 2 p.m.
Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.org, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed. Please call the library at (570) 297-2436 for more information.
