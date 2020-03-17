ELMIRA – The Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College held its annual induction and banquet on Friday, March 6. The newly-elected members included 15 seniors of high scholarly attainment. Prizes were also awarded to five outstanding juniors and four promising sophomores.
Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most distinguished of all the academic honorary societies, promotes, recognizes, and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.
Newly elected local members-in-course and prize winners include:
Jenna Cowder of South Waverly – Class of 2022 Prize Winner.
Joshua Smith of Waverly – Class of 2022 Prize Winner.
