The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board is excited to announce that it will again be offering a Scholarship and Continued Education Program.
In an effort to advance and promote dairy farming in Bradford County, the Dairy Promotion Board developed this program to encourage people of all ages to pursue continued dairy education. Dairy farmers care about the health and well-being of their communities. They have been active members of their communities for many generations and create jobs that help sustain the local economy. Scholarship funds can be used to improve management, leadership, business, herdsman and dairy skills on the farm.
The program is open to any resident of Bradford County who is living and/or working on an active dairy farm. There is no age restriction on this program. The winner will be awarded $500 toward an educational opportunity of their choosing, provided it furthers their skills in dairy farming. Higher education, college courses, hoof trimming school, breeding school, business management courses, so ware classes, and financial business training are just a few of the educational opportunities that qualify. Recipients will have one year to use the awarded funds.
Candidates must submit a written essay of 300 words or less stating, “What dairy farming in Bradford County means to me.” Included with the essay should be the candidate’s name, address, phone number, and dairy farm on which they live or are employed by.
Entries can be submitted via email to Saraj@cnbankpa.com in a Word or PDF format. Deadline for entries is close of business on May 10, 2021.
