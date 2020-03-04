Datebooks
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM meets weekly on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, March 5 from 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, March 5 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Ted Benjamin and his musical group will entertain. All seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are invited to attend.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
