ATHENS TOWNSHIP – John Mras of Binghamton was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening duplicate bridge game held on Aug. 26 in Athens Township. Jim Spencer of Athens finished in second place. In third place was Dan Gerhart of Rome Township.
Chuck Campbell of Ulster was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game held on Aug. 27 in Athens Township. Seamus O’Hanrahan, Barb Pulver and Donna Detrick were tied for second place.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or email ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.
