United Way of the Southern Tier has launched the application process for its next three-year funding cycle.
Eligible 501©3 non-profit health or human service organizations that serve residents of Chemung and/or Steuben counties and that have programs which directly align with one or more of these strategic focus areas are encouraged to apply:
• Kids on Track (early childhood development, school readiness and youth success).
• Basic Needs Network (safety net services and financial stability).
• Senior Supports Network (senior independence and support).
All funding decisions are guided by United Way of the Southern Tier’s investment values, which consider client need, program results, focused alignment, effective use of resources, and continuous learning and improvement.
Given the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding process will be highly selective, based on the degree to which a program aligns with United Way’s strategic intent as compared to all programs considered.
Those interested in applying should complete the Letter of Intent Survey to obtain access to the application. More details and access to the survey can be found here. A survey must be completed for each program for which a request will be made.
Deadline for application submission is Nov. 13, 2020. Late submissions will not be considered.
Funding awarded through this process would begin on July 1, 2021.
Should you have questions relating to UWST investment values or program eligibility, please contact United Way of the Southern Tier Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives Barbara Hubbell, bhubbell@uwst.org or 607-377-5833.
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF THE SOUTHERN TIER United Way of the Southern Tier works to unite and prioritize resources to improve the quality of life for every person and every family in our community. United Way of the Southern Tier focuses on human service areas of greatest need
