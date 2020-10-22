ROME – The Windham Center Community Church will be hosting the CMA (Christian Motorcyclist Association) Friday Night Bike event on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

There will be a dish-to-pass meal from 6-7 p.m. at the church, followed by music by “Thunder” from 7-7:30 p.m. and a message from 7:30-8 p.m. All are welcome. Come out and join us, bring your bike if you have one, or your car.

The church is located off Highway 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road, 35 Church Lane, Rome.

For any questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

