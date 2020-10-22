ROME – The Windham Center Community Church will be hosting the CMA (Christian Motorcyclist Association) Friday Night Bike event on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m.
There will be a dish-to-pass meal from 6-7 p.m. at the church, followed by music by “Thunder” from 7-7:30 p.m. and a message from 7:30-8 p.m. All are welcome. Come out and join us, bring your bike if you have one, or your car.
The church is located off Highway 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road, 35 Church Lane, Rome.
For any questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.