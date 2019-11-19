ELMIRA – Jenna Cowder, a member of Elmira College Class of 2022, was recently awarded the 2019 Moser Freshman Prize at a ceremony held during Elmira College’s Family Weekend.

Coming from South Waverly, Cowder is a double major in art and psychology. She is also a member of Orchesis and a Founder’s Award recipient.

Each year, the Moser Freshman Prize is presented to the student or students achieving the highest grade point average at the end of the first year of full-time academic work.

The prize was established by Raymond and Nancy Crane Moser, Class of 1934, to acknowledge and support the academic tradition at Elmira College.

