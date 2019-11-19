ELMIRA – Jenna Cowder, a member of Elmira College Class of 2022, was recently awarded the 2019 Moser Freshman Prize at a ceremony held during Elmira College’s Family Weekend.
Coming from South Waverly, Cowder is a double major in art and psychology. She is also a member of Orchesis and a Founder’s Award recipient.
Each year, the Moser Freshman Prize is presented to the student or students achieving the highest grade point average at the end of the first year of full-time academic work.
The prize was established by Raymond and Nancy Crane Moser, Class of 1934, to acknowledge and support the academic tradition at Elmira College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.