Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Athens Health & Rehab will serve spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Dec. 16 at noon at the Waverly Presbyterian Church. Bring a dish to pass. The group will be filling gift bags for shut-ins. Remember to bring donations for the hat and gloves collection.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.