Jeff Zimmerman, Foster Region 7 Coordinator for Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness, gave a Zoom presentation to the Foster Grandparents on Oct. 29, 2020.
His presentation, the thought of homeless children, and the coming of Christmas, touched the hearts of those Foster Grandparents and they sprang into action. Those talented in stitchery sewed up masks, blankets, and purses. Others, who had a knack for knitting, created hats and mittens. To the stores they sprang for personal care items like toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant and shampoos. To keep the children warm, socks, slipper socks, gloves, scarves, and ear muffs were bought. To help the children succeed in school, tables, construction paper, pencils, sharpeners, backpacks, and crayons were purchased. But grandparents being grandparents and Christmas just around the corner made bubbles, toys, puzzles, candy and the like, appear in their shopping carts.
The total in all was 607 items, which were then donated with care, in hopes of some comfort and blessing they could give.
Foster Grandparents, in a typical year, serve children in local schools and Head Starts through mentoring, tutoring and just doing the kind of things grandparents do. They are a listening ear to a hurting child, a cheer leader to a struggling student, a coach to guide a youngster to a better way. Foster Grandparents make history come alive, as they impart their experiences with party lines, drive-ins, watching a snowy black and white TV to see Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, wearing dresses made from grain sacks, or curling their hair with rags. Seniors have a lot to offer the kids today and in a typical year retired individuals serve through the Foster Grandparent Program in local schools and Head Starts to enhance the lives of children in their neighbor, but to their surprise, they find they have enhanced their own life.
Unfortunately, with COVID, this is not a typical year. The Foster Grandparents, who can, work with the children remotely over the internet. Others package food bags, make up art kits, and library kits for the children, as they await the day that they are back in school, with “their” kids who they miss.
To find out more about the Foster Grandparent Program, please call: locally, (570) 265-6121; or toll-free, 1 (800) 982-4346.
The Foster Grandparent Program is federally funded by the Corporation of National Community Service. The Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
