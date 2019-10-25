WAVERLY – Matt Mann, missionary to Laos and Thailand, will be at the Waverly First Baptist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Matt will be reporting on their work. In Laos, he and his wife, Lori, work with local Lao people and train them to minister to children, many who are at risk as victims of child labor and sex trafficking. In Thailand, Matt works with the Thailand Karen Baptist Convention in leadership development, rural community development, income generation and community forestry.
This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and all will have an opportunity to speak with Matt and Lori with questions or comments on their ministry.
Waverly First Baptist is located at 23 Tioga St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.