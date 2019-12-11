Brass

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet will be performing in the next Redeemer Recital series on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The concert is free and open to the public.

SAYRE – The next concert in the Redeemer Recital series is a program of Christmas music presented by the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet, a group of five active performers and educators from the area. The program will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre.

Come prepared to enjoy an afternoon of seasonal music in a wide variety of styles ranging from 16th century dances to modern carols. The program will include well-known favorites such as “For Unto Us a Child is Born” from “Messiah” and “Overture” and “Russian Dance” from “Nutcracker,” as well as a generous selection of familiar carols, including “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and, of course, “Jingle Bells.”

In addition, Charlotte Cook, organizer of the recital series, will join with the brass on organ for two numbers, an arrangement for solo horn of the beautifully expressive Bach chorale “Nun Komm’ der Heiden Heiland,” and in a completely contrasting mood, the whimsical “Irish Christmas Festival,” an Irish jig based on the popular folk song of the same title.

The concert takes place on Dec. 15 at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre. It is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars now and plan to attend.

A brief concert of Christmas carols will be played on the church’s carillon just prior to the start of the recital.

Load comments