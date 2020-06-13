ATHENS — Spalding Memorial Library is now open for browsing and computing by appointment.
All appointments will be 30 minutes long, open to both browsing the collection of Library materials and use of computers and gaming computers. We will be requiring masks for appointments within the library. Patrons who cannot wear masks will be accommodated with curbside services. Please call the library at 570-888-7117 to set up an appointment.
The library will still be offering curbside service during our open hours. Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
All items returned by our patrons are subject to a 72 hour quarantine. These items will remain on the patron’s account during that period but will not accumulate fines.
Items can be requested by phone (570-888-7117), email (spaldinglibrary@yahoo.com) or by logging into your patron account online at spaldinglibary.org
Loan periods for books, magazines, and audio books are two weeks and DVD’s are 1 week. There are also Grab and Go craft bags available for children that can also be requested.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the library.
