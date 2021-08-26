WAVERLY – At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, the North Tower of the Twin Towers in New York City was hit by an American Airlines plane that was hijacked by an Islamic terrorist group Al-Queda. There were four planes hijacked that day, two went to the Twin Towers, one the Pentagon, and one was taken down in Shanksville, Pa., by the passengers on the flight before it could reach Washington, D.C. 2,977 people died in this attack.
Colleen Kinney, church member, shared a poignant story of the tolling of the bell at Valley United Presbyterian Church to commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11 in 2009.
“On Sept. 11, 2009, a group of ladies from the Waverly Presbyterian Church decided to ring the steeple bell in honor of the 2,977 lives that were lost when the hijacked airplanes hit the World Trade Center buildings, Pentagon and an averted plane landed in a field in Pa. The ladies took turns ringing the bell while the count was kept on an easel. They started ringing at 8:46 a.m. (the time the first plane hit the first building) and continued for almost three hours. It was an awe-inspiring experience.”
As in 2009, the Valley Presbyterian Church will open its doors again on Sept. 11, 2021, beginning at 8:46 a.m. to ring the bell once for each fallen person. Community members are invited join in on the event and assist in ringing the bell. The door by the bell tower will be open for those who would like to participate. After ringing the bell, participants can proceed to the sanctuary for a time of remembrance and solitude or exit quietly. Masks must be worn by everyone on the church premises as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
