FREE COMMUNITY POP-UP PANTRY (FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY) will be held Monday, Feb. 22 from noon until gone, Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

