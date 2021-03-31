The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board is looking for Dairy Princess contestants and Junior Dairy Promoters.
All royalty members must have a connection to the dairy industry either personally or through a family member – such as live or work on a dairy farm, own or lease dairy cattle, or work in a dairy-related field.
Princess applicants must be ages 16-24 by June 1, 2021. Junior Dairy Promoters may be ages 9-15. A May pageant is being planned.
For more information and for an application, please contact a Program Coordinator: Lu-Anne at Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com or Michala at Michala40k@gmail.com.
