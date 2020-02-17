MADISON, N.J. – Anneliese Dyer of Ulster, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, N.J., has been inducted into FDU’s Phi Omega Epsilon honor society for the fall 2019 semester.

Eligibility for membership in the university’s senior honor society is established by completing at least 90 earned credits toward an undergraduate degree with a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better.

