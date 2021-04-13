DRIVE UP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be served Tuesday, April 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Drive in the parking lot to the parish garage for pickup.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
