The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is excited to announce another set of 100 sponsored Art Again kits are ready for the public! Art Again kits are created using recycled and donated materials. With this kit, children will create pop art inspired by the works of Andy Warhol.
Twenty kits are being distributed through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, and 50 kits will be distributed at a pop up pantry in Canton on April 19. An additional 30 kits will be available to the community and will be ready for pick up on Friday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the BCRAC office in Towanda, or from 5-7 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre during curbside popcorn. Contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org to reserve your kit today! Art Again kits are available to the public at no cost thanks to our sponsors.
Art Again kits are created and distributed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with distribution assistance from Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) and Big Brother Big Sister of the Twin Tiers. The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Foster Grandparent program and community volunteers Daneal Martin, Kara Byrd, and Hannah Ryck help to prepare and package Art Again kits each month. Sponsors of materials include BCRAC staff, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, and local community members who continue to donate to our Art Materials Drive. Further support includes the United Way of Bradford County and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
If you are interested in learning more about the Art Again kits, donating art materials, or would like to sponsor an Art Again kit, please call the BCRAC office at (570) 268-ARTS (2787) or send an email to ntpaie@bcrac.org for more information.
