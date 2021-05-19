WILKES-BARRE – The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) is holding its 6th annual “Breaking Clays for Kids Clay Shoot” on Friday, June 18 at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays in Springville in support of the 125-year-old nonprofit organization’s Children’s Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. The safe and socially distanced onsite registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
To register, please contact Theresa Langan at the FSA at (570) 823-5144, ext. 312, or email her at tlangan@fsanepa.org. Registration costs $90 per person or $325 for a four-person team, and includes an event T-shirt and a ready-made, pre-packaged lunch from Red Rock Barbeque. Ammunition is not included in the entry fee. Specially designed awards will be presented to winners in three categories – female, male and juvenile – at a later date due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
In addition, various levels of sponsorships are available at the clay shoot, including for lunch, awards, T-shirts and display advertising, such as scorecards, shooting stations, event-sponsor boards and more. Businesses, corporations and friends of the Children’s Center, a child advocacy center in Montrose, can also donate gift certificates and gift cards in lieu of gift baskets, as part of the socially-distanced raffle at the end of the event. Participants who win a raffle will have the gift certificates or gift cards mailed to them after the event.
Please contact Janine A. Fortney, LSW, director of FSA’s Children’s Center, at (570) 823-5144, ext. 370, or jfortney@fsanepa.org, to reserve a sponsorship opportunity and/or donate gift certificates or gift cards to the raffle. Deadline for sponsorships and donations to the raffle is June 1.
“Breaking Clays for Kids Clay Shoot” is the primary fundraiser for the Children’s Center. The center provides a safe, comfortable environment for children and their families as they go through the interviewing and examination process after disclosing some type of traumatic experience. Since the Children’s Center opened in 2015, 402 children have received services at the nonprofit, including trauma therapy, forensic interviews, medical examinations for sexual and physical abuse, and more.
“The Children’s Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties is dedicated to serving the children in the community who have been affected by some form of abuse,” said Fortney. “We work tirelessly to comfort and provide the best possible care for these children during the worst possible time in their lives. Together, the collaboration of community and care ensures we are there for these children during their moments of need.”
The “Breaking Clays for Kids Clay Shoot” is part of FSA’s 125th anniversary celebration.
A group of involved and concerned members of the community founded FSA to provide diverse services that empower children, individuals, seniors and families to reach their full potential by building healthier relationships and stronger communities.
Today, its 14 programs provide services to people in 17 counties, including Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties. FSA’s PA 211 Northeast (NE)/Help Line provides free information and referral services to address food and housing insecurity, emergency shelter, aging, homelessness, victim services, and utility and rent assistance, as well as mental health, drug and alcohol services, and after-hours answering services and crisis management for local municipalities and government offices.
PA 211 NE/Help Line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by Internet (helpline-nepa.info), text message and telephone at 1-888-829-1341 and/or 211. For more information about FSA or to support its programs, please log on to www.fsanepa.org or call (570) 823-5144.
