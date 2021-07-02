ATHENS – Mr. James Schmieg, principal of the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens, is pleased to announce that the following students have made the Honor Roll for the Fourth Marking Period of the 2020-21 school year:
6th Grade:
Alexander Arcesi, Hayden Bartlow, Christopher Braley, Frederick Butler, Zaine Campbell, Alexis Cocco, Leo Cole, Colin Congdon, Carson Dean, Grace Ellsworth, Zachary Fisher, Meagan Galvin, Averi Grohol, Aiden Harkness, Eli Hicks, Gretchan Hiley, Haylie Horton, Kylie Hulslander, Lyza Jardenil, Madison Kipp, Ruby Kocsis, Kaitlyn Leonard, April Mayo, Holden McKeever, Jazmin Meeker, Alaina Molyneux, Hannah Parrish, Delanie Patton, Ella Raynor, Kathryn Rose, Kaylee Ruvolo, Mya Smith, Thomas Smith, Ava Sperrazza, Abram Steinfelt, Duncan Thetga, Noah Thompson, Abigail Wagner, Graham Wanck, Jayden Washington, Lilley Watkins, Kamdyn Wheeler, Meghan Wiles, and Brycen Wood.
7th Grade:
Julie Barry, Aurora Beaver, Lana Bozzo, Addison Bruns, Mackenzie Campbell, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Ryan Cook, Andrew DeForest, Elizabeth Denlinger, Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur, Brooke Geiger, Nathan Gerould, Nickolas Grazul, Madeline Henderson, John Hicks, Madalyn Hiley, Chase Ingram, Daxen Jaggars, Adam Kemp, Catherine Lamb, Cylus Lantz, Lana Le, Alivia Learn, Emma Leonard, Parker McCarthy, Regan McDaniel, Ryan Mwangi, Leah Nason, Aubrey Netherton, Evelyn Panek, McKenna Patton, Sean Peters, Cooper Robinson, Arabella Scardina, Bennett Smith, Danielle Smith, Izabella Steckel, Michaiah Swetland, Alex Thompson, Cassandra Tigue, Charan Venkataswamy, Eli Vogell, William White, Owen Wilkinson, Edward Zabaneh, and Anthony Zdon.
8th Grade:
Ronel Ankam, Jase Babcock, Willow Bacorn, Andrew Bath, Maryrose Bertsch, Sara Bronson, Catherine Carroll, John Cheresnowsky, Zoey Cole-Dowd, Ella Coyle, Isheika Daley, Brady Darrow, Collin Dawson, Ava Decker, Matthew Driesbaugh, Hannah Earls, Zachariah Earls, Eliza Ellers, Sydney Field, Grace Galloway, Ravyn Glisson, Ethan Harkness, Riley Harrigan, Ethan Hicks, Matthew Hicks, Lilliana Huston, Westin Jaggars, Peter Jones, Nevaeh Kalinowski, Kolsen Keathley, Lohith Kinthala, John Kocsis, Joshua Leonard, Gabriel Levering, Makenna McCartney, Lucius Mickley, Aiden Miller, Caleb Nason, Aiden Oldroyd, Pierce Oldroyd, Brayden Onofre, Carmelita Pomaquiza, Troy Rosenbloom, Neena Sanders, Chase Satterly, Gretchen Schmieg, Kara Schultz, Keaton Sinsabaugh, Elizabeth Talada, Xavier Watson, Addyson Wheeler, Isaac Wilcox, Keaton Wiles, and Alexander Zdon.
