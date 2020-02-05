Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their valentines luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There will be KFC for lunch. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Desserts, coffee and entertainment will be provided. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
