CORTLAND – Nicole Lamberti of Waverly, N.Y., has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the State University of New York College at Cortland. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be full time and have earned at least an A- in all courses.

Nicole is majoring in Media – Journalism and Communication.

She is a graduate of Waverly High School.

