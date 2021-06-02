WYSOX – Due to COVID-19, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club (TASCC) has not met since November 2020. With vaccinations being available and the CDC reducing strict guidelines, it was time to come out of “hibernation” and greet our friends again. So, on a beautiful warm sunny day – Thursday, May 20 – the Towanda Area Senior Citizens met at noon in the Villa Sena Restaurant for a start again-get together luncheon.
Before the luncheon, President Bob Whipple called the meeting to order. He welcomed all, which included Jess and Norma Bacon back from Florida, and guests Bob and Linda Lee and Ed Toth. He then led the group in the flag salute. Bob Lee lead the gathering in singing “America,” followed by President Whipple offering the blessing before the meal was served.
Mike and Mary of the Villa Sena served a delicious luncheon of scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, bread/butter, and a tasty cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream, along with a choice of light beverages such as coffee, iced tea and water to the 22 attending. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens wish to thank Mary and Mike for a great meal, their hospitality and friendly service.
Following the luncheon, the meeting was turned over to Bob and Linda Lee, who provided enjoyable entertainment. With Bob playing his guitar, 14 songs were sung, starting with “A Friend In Jesus.” Mentioning how the pandemic has affected the celebrating of holidays, Bob decided that a Christmas song would be appropriate, so we all had fun singing “Jingle Bells.” As the music continued, Valentine’s Day was also celebrated by singing “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?” Bob belted out song after song, adding humor in between and ending their program with a patriot medley of “Greatest Land of All,” “America” and “God Bless America.” The Towanda Area Senior Citizens wish to thank Bob and Linda for sharing of their time and talent and for brightening our day.
President Whipple continued with the business meeting by asking members when they want to hold meetings again. After a period of discussion, it was voted upon to have one meeting a month on the third Thursday of the month. However, there is one exception, the June meeting will be held on the first Thursday, June 3, at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. The July 15 meeting will be a picnic at the Wysox Boat Launch in the pavilion by the river.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members Roselyn Jarvis and Ken Shaner, celebrating May birthdays. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Janet and George Smith, celebrating 69 years, and Anita and Bob Whipple, celebrating 58 years of marital bliss.
President Whipple closed the meeting with a humorous story about a married couple, sending us all home with smiles on our faces.
The next meeting will be Thursday, June 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share and their own table settings. Coffee, tea and water are furnished. A memorial service will be conducted for our members who passed in 2020 – Marge Williams, Marvin Engler, Ernest Wurst, Marian Thurston and Juanita Patterson.
